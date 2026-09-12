On the ever of its Border War rivalry game against Missouri, Kansas dropped a rather unique hype video, and it went viral. The video made its way to the feed of Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, and that's why he tried to twist the knife at the end of Mizzou's 38-21 win Friday.

"I was embarrassed for them, to be honest," Drinkwitz said. "That's why I tried to embarrass them at the end."

No. 23 Missouri's late-game strategy caused some pushing and shoving among players and coaches from both teams when the game concluded.

"We left Kansas bleeding again," Drinkwitz said.

In the video, Kansas harkened back to conflicts of the Bleeding Kansas era. The Jayhawks held up revolutionary abolitionist John Brown as an avatar for Kansas, and it pointed to pro-slavery guerrilla leader William Quantrill as an avatar for Missouri.

"There's right and wrong," the narrator says. "There's Kansas and Missouri."

When asked about the video after the game, Drinkwitz condemned not only its content, but the timing as well.

The video was published hours before the 25th anniversary of 9/11, and Drinkwitz didn't feel it was appropriate to reference the past divisions between Kansas and Missouri.

"I was disappointed in the rivalry, the turn that it took today," Drinkwitz said. "I thought that was uncalled for. This is about two teams playing football. Especially on 9/11, when we need more unity than ever before, to put some stuff on your screen celebrating ... I mean, everybody's got complicated pasts. To make that an icon was bizarre to me.

"I'm just glad that this whole 'right versus wrong' bull crap that was started just got settled on a football field because it's a football game. It's an American football team that people love to come cheer for their teams. It's not any deeper than that. I get there's a past to it, but why are we stirring that bull crap up? It's 9/11. This country needs unity now more than ever."

With the video in the back of his mind, Drinkwitz had no problem throwing the ball with 28 seconds left in a 17-point game. After a turnover on downs by Kansas, Missouri backup quarterback Matt Zollers threw to the end zone from the Jayhawks' 13-yard line.

After that, Drinkwitz said he felt the messaged had been delivered, so he was content to let the clock wind down.

"I didn't wanna score too bad or I'd have called timeouts and tried," Drinkwitz said. "We didn't think we were gonna throw that in the end zone, but we just wanted to let them know, 'Dude, what are y'all doing?' This is a football game. It shouldn't be bigger than that."

The next chapter of the Border War won't be written until 2031, when Missouri hosts Kansas, but you can bet this will be used as fuel for both sides when that matchup does arrive.