Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. CT on Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), according to records from the Boone County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office. He was released on $500 bond. Bailey has been suspended indefinitely from the team, according to a statement from coach Eli Drinkwitz released to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey," Drinkwitz said. "He's been suspended according to Department of Athletics policy. We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will follow all departmental and campus policies."

Bailey was pulled over near the school's Columbia campus shortly before 1 a.m. CT for a lane violation and driving with an expired license plate. He failed a subsequent sobriety test and was taken into custody.

The 6-foot-234-pound "super senior" was the team captain of the Tigers last season, started 11 games and is expected to be one of Missouri's top defensive players in 2023. He finished third on the team in tackles with 57, notched 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He finished strong in the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest where he had nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the 27-17 loss.

Bailey emerged as a star in 2021 when he tallied 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack with eight starts. He was a three-star prospect out of Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, in the Class of 2018.