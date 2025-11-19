Football is a point of pride in Missouri and it's a massive weekend for fans in the Show Me State with the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and Missouri State Bears all competing in arguably their biggest games of the season to date. The Tigers jumped back into the College Football Playoff Top 25 this week at No. 22 and they'll visit the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners for a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. Then Missouri State visits Kennesaw State at 2 p.m. ET to keep a chance at winning a share of the Conference USA regular-season title alive and the Chiefs will host the Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Missouri sports betting won't be legalized until Dec. 1, but Missouri sports fanatics in a DraftKings legal state can take advantage of this Missouri parlay courtesy of the SportsLine Projection Model. It's backing Over 41.5 points in Oklahoma vs. Missouri, Under 57.5 points in Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State and Kansas -3.5 in Chiefs vs. Colts. Combine the three picks for a +590 payout.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Missouri betting picks for the NFL Week 12 and college football Week 13 (odds subject to change):

Combining the model's three picks into a Missouri parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +590 (risk $100 to win $590).

Over 41.5 points in Oklahoma vs. Missouri (-112, DraftKings)

The Oklahoma defense is eighth in the nation in points allowed (14.8 per game), but the Sooners haven't exactly been impenetrable during SEC play. They gave up 23 to Texas, 34 to Ole Miss, 27 to Tennessee and 21 to Alabama. Meanwhile, all but two of Missouri's 10 games this season have ended with at least 48 combined points scored. Last season, these two teams combined for 53 points in Columbia and the model is predicting the Over hits on Saturday in 57% of simulations.

Under 57.5 points in Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State (-115, DraftKings)



The Bears are not postseason eligible, so they won't get to play in a bowl game and cannot compete in the Conference USA Championship Game. However, they are alive in the regular-season title race at 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference. Only one of the Bears' six Conference USA games have resulted in more than 50 combined points and Kennesaw State games have gone Under this number four of the six times they've played in the conference. The model predicts that the Under hits in 69% of simulations.

Chiefs -3.5 vs. Colts (-105, DraftKings)

Kansas City's back is against the wall as they enter Week 12 sitting three games behind the Broncos in the AFC West and one game behind the Jaguars for the final AFC wild card spot. Both of those teams also own tiebreakers over the Chiefs, so this is truly a must-win game for Andy Reid's squad. As added incentive, the Colts are the only team in the NFL (outside of the Chiefs, naturally) that Patrick Mahomes hasn't beaten in the regular season. The model says that Kansas City covers in 59% of simulations.