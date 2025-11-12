With the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and Missouri State Bears all in action, it's a busy football weekend in the Show Me State with legal Missouri betting approaching. On Saturday, Missouri State will host UTEP for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff and then Missouri will be at home against Mississippi State at 7:45 p.m. ET. Then on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos for a 4:25 p.m. ET game that will be broadcast live on CBS. The latest football odds from DraftKings list Missouri State (-4.5), Missouri (-7) and Kansas City (-3.5) all as favorites this weekend.

Missouri sports betting will be operational on Dec. 1, but fans of any of those teams living in a state where DraftKings is already operational can take advantage with this three-leg Missouri parlay. The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed its picks on football games featuring teams from Missouri this week and is backing Denver +3.5 in Broncos vs. Chiefs, Under 49.5 points in Missouri State vs. UTEP and Mizzou -7 in Missouri vs. Mississippi State.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Missouri betting picks for the NFL Week 11 and college football Week 12 (odds subject to change):

Combining the model's three picks into a Missouri parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +612 (risk $100 to win $612).

Under 49.5 points in Missouri State vs. UTEP (-112, DraftKings)

Missouri State is an impressive 6-3 in its first season in the FBS and a big part of that success has been predicating on forcing opponents to play scrappy, hard-fought games. That's also made Missouri State trend to the Under, with each of their last eight matchups failing to reach the total. The nation's best offense (USC) was the only team that could drag Missouri State to an Over and the model predicts that the Under hits in 58% of simulations against UTEP.

Missouri -7 vs. Mississippi State (-108, DraftKings)



After taking Tennessee and Texas to overtime, Mississippi State finally earned its first SEC win in over two years against Arkansas. However, the Bulldogs were promptly dismantled by Georgia the following week and will now be underdogs in their final two games needing a win to become bowl eligible for the first time in three years. Meanwhile, Missouri has lost three of four games but all of those losses came against top-14 teams in this week's CFP rankings. This is a bounceback spot for the Tigers and the model predicts that Missouri covers in 60% of simulations.

Broncos +3.5 vs. Chiefs (-105, DraftKings)

Despite being third in the AFC West and on the outside looking in of the AFC playoff picture at 5-4, the Chiefs are current Super Bowl favorites at DraftKings (+600) and are favored by 3.5 on the road against the Broncos (8-2). Denver has beaten Kansas City at home by a combined score of 62-9 over the last two seasons. The Chiefs rested starters in the 38-0 loss last season but were at full strength for the 24-9 loss in 2023. The model predicts that the Broncos cover in 58% of simulations.