It is a big weekend for sports in the state of Missouri, as the No. 14 Missouri Tigers and Kansas City Chiefs both have massive games, while nearby Arkansas travels to No. 12 Tennessee. Missouri is putting its 15-game home winning streak on the line against No. 8 Alabama at noon ET on Saturday, with the Tigers listed as 3.5-point home underdogs. The Razorbacks are 10.5-point road underdogs against the Volunteers in a 4:15 p.m. ET tilt. On Sunday, the Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites against the Lions in an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for all three games in this exclusive Missouri sports betting parlay available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, the model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Three Missouri betting picks for this weekend (odds subject to change):

Missouri +3.5 vs. Alabama (-120)

Tennessee -10.5 vs. Arkansas (-112)

Under 52.5 points in Chiefs vs. Lions (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Missouri parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +562 (risk $100 to win $562).

Missouri +3.5 vs. Alabama (-120, FanDuel)



Missouri has taken advantage of its light schedule to open the season, winning five straight games at home. The Tigers are riding a 15-game home winning streak and are averaging a whopping 45.2 points per game. They are also coming off a bye, making this a strong scheduling spot against an Alabama team that has faced Georgia and Vanderbilt in its last two games. Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula has 1,203 passing yards and nine touchdowns, while transfer running back Ahmad Hardy leads the nation with 730 rushing yards. SportsLine's model has Missouri covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

Tennessee -10.5 vs. Arkansas (-112, FanDuel)



Arkansas is playing its fourth straight difficult opponent, and it has lost the first three games of that stretch. The Razorbacks fired head coach Sam Pittman following a 56-13 loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago, so this will be their first game following that decision. Tennessee has a high-powered offense, scoring at least 40 points in every game this season. The Volunteers have been particularly impressive at home, and their firepower gives them an edge to cover double-digit spreads. SportsLine's model has Tennessee covering 57% of the time.

Under 52.5 points in Chiefs vs. Lions (-110, FanDuel)

Detroit brings a four-game winning streak into this matchup, holding three of those teams to 24 points or fewer. The Chiefs have taken a step back offensively so far this season, scoring 22 points or less in three of their first five games. Their defense ranks 13th in both points and yards allowed per game, though. Considering Detroit ranks eighth in the NFL in yards allowed per game, this is shaping up to be a lower-scoring game than the current odds suggest. The model has the Chiefs and Lions combining for 51 points, as the Under cashes 55% of the time.