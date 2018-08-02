Missouri QB Drew Lock apologizes for derogatory tweets that were sent as a teenager

Another public figure has been forced to apologize for old tweets, and this time it's a star college football player and potential Heisman contender in 2018.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has issued an apology for derogatory tweets he sent when he was a 14-year-old in 2011.

"I was recently made aware of five tweets from my eighth grade year in middle school that were perceived as insensitive and inappropriate," Lock told the Columbia Daily Tribune in a statement. "An anonymous person brought these to the attention of the Columbia Daily Tribune, and I appreciate having the opportunity to address them. I didn't intend to offend anyone with those messages, but I understand that this is an example of how words, even when written by a young teenager, can be interpreted by others as newsworthy, harmful and inappropriate.

The report states that five tweets were sent by an anonymous reader to the publication on Saturday and have since been deleted (the text of two of the tweets are provided in the link above). Included in the tweets are inflammatory terms directed at homosexuals and African-Americans.

"By revisiting those tweets it gives us all yet another opportunity to grow from past history and strive to be more understanding and compassionate with each other in today's society," Lock said in the statement to the Daily Tribune. "The most encouraging part for me is looking back at myself as a 14-year-old kid versus today as a 21-year-old leader of men and realizing how much I have grown as a person. I have much more appreciation, understanding and compassion for all others. This moment in time gives me clarity and encouragement that everything I have experienced from 2011 to now has truly made me a better person. Thank-you to all who have helped shape me into the person I am today."

Lock's old tweets being dug up is the latest instance in an alarming trend of athletes having to apologize for comments that were posted on social media when they were younger.

Former Villanova basketball player and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo had his old tweets resurface during the Wildcats' national championship victory over Michigan in April. Offensive tweets from former Wyoming and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen came to light shortly before the 2018 NFL Draft. Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader had old tweets surface during the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game -- which he was participating in. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb did as well while he was in the middle of a no-hitter on July 29, which he lost with two outs and two strikes in the 9th inning. That same day, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner had insensitive tweets from 2011 and 2012 resurface on the Internet.

Missouri opens its 2018 season on Sept. 1 at home against Tennessee-Martin.