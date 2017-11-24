Missouri QB Drew Lock breaks SEC single-season record for passing touchdowns
Lock beat out some big-time names with 41 touchdown passes (and counting)
The SEC has a new single-season record holder for touchdown passes, and that honor belongs to Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. The junior threw his 41st touchdown pass of the season -- a 10-yarder to Albert Okwuegbunam -- during the second quarter of Friday's game against Arkansas to tie the game at 28. That score gave Lock the SEC record, passing Kentucky's Andre Woodson.
Lock has quietly been one of the most effective quarterbacks in the country, not just the SEC. He had thrown 21 touchdowns to just three interceptions during the Tigers' five-game winning streak coming into Week 13. And now he is cemented in SEC history with his latest score.
