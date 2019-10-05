Missouri QB Kelly Bryant suffers left leg injury during blowout win over Troy
Bryant was grabbing at his knee after being tackled low in the first half of Saturday's game
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant faces an uncertain future after suffering a left leg injury in the first half of the Tigers' Week 6 matchup against Troy.
Bryant was 12-for-19 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns when, on his final touchdown pass of the game, he was hit low and late by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo. The officials penalized Sailo for roughing the passer, and Missouri announced that Bryant would miss the rest of the game with a left leg injury.
The touchdown put Missouri up 42-7, with Bryant responsible for four of the six first half scores. Backup sophomore Taylor Powell took the helm of the offense with Bryant out, putting the finishing touches on a win that has the Tigers at 4-1 heading into a crucial three-game stretch of their SEC schedule. Missouri hosts Ole Miss next week, then it's back-to-back road games against division opponents at Vanderbilt on Oct. 12 and at Kentucky on Oct. 26.
Prior to the injury, the former Clemson quarterback was off to a strong start in his graduate transfer year at Missouri. After a season-opening loss at Wyoming, Bryant led the Tigers to three straight wins against West Virginia, Southeast Missouri and South Carolina with eight touchdowns, more than 1,000 passing yards and about a dozen rushing attempts per game.
