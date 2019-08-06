Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, TE Albert Okwuegbunam leave practice with injuries
Coach Barry Odom didn't seem terribly concerned that he would lose either player for long, though
With preseason practices underway, it's only a matter of time before injury bug starts rearing its ugly head. Unfortunately for Missouri, this includes new quarterback Kelly Bryant and star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, both of whom had to be carted from the field Monday with injuries.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Okwuegbunam went down first during a red zone drill. Minutes later, Bryant suffered a non-contact injury when he slipped while rolling out of the pocket. Both were able to walk off the playing field to the medical tent, but were carted away for further examination.
The silver lining, though, is that coach Barry Odom didn't seem particularly worried that he would lose either player for an extended amount of time. Odom said that Bryant had a hamstring injury and Okwuegbunam had a knee injury, but did not have an initial timeline for their return.
"Kelly went down today for a little bit with a hamstring strain. Albert went down with a knee sprain. Those guys will be back," Odom told reporters. "I hate it. That's the worst part of this deal. But injuries are going to happen. But fortunately, looks like they're going to be back and be ready to go."
Bryant is slated to start for the Tigers after transferring from Clemson. Okwuegbunam has all-conference and All-America potential after catching 43 passes for 466 yards and six touchdowns a season ago.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five-star Georgia LB exploring transfer
Cox was ranked as the No. 23 player in the Class of 2018
-
Michigan State unveils awful alternates
What are we doing here, Sparty?
-
19 storylines for the 2019 season
With fall camp underway, Dennis Dodd takes a look at the key storylines coming up in a few...
-
Report: Ex-Bama LB transfers to Houston
Anoma was the highest-ranked player in the Crimson Tide's 2018 recruiting class
-
Saban denies offering job to Smith
Newly released texts from Urban Meyer say otherwise
-
UTEP QB Locksley reinstated to team
Locksley is the son of new Maryland coach Mike Locksley