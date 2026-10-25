Eli Drinkwitz gave Missouri fans some great news on Sunday evening. Star running back Ahmad Hardy will return to practice this week after recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered in the offseason, the school announced Sunday.

Back in May, Hardy was shot in the upper leg while attending a concert in Mississippi. He was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, and he hasn't seen the field at all this season due to his recovery.

Earlier this season, Drinkwitz was asked about Hardy's progress, and he promised that he would announced when the star running back returned to practice.

"I really don't want to have to answer that question every week, and I will tell y'all when there is an update," Drinkwitz said. "... There's no update. He hasn't began a two-week ramp-up period. If he practices, I promise I'll tweet it out. I won't even give it to Pete. We'll just do it ourselves."

Drinkwitz made good on his promise Sunday, although Hardy's status for Saturday's game against Arkansas is still unknown.

Hardy was arguably the best running back in the country last season as he led all Power Four player with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

With Hardy out due to his rehab, Jamal Roberts has filled in nicely for the Tigers. Roberts ranks seventh in the country with 867 rushing yards, and his eight rushing touchdowns are tied for 18th. If Missouri can get Hardy back to anything resembling the player he was last season, it will have the best running back tandem in the nation.

The Tigers may be able to let Hardy ramp up this week, but they have to be eyeing a return for a November home stretch that includes Texas, Georgia, Kentucky and Oklahoma. Missouri's offense will need as much help as it can get against those defenses.