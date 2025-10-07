The Missouri State Bears take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in a key Conference USA matchup on Wednesday night. Missouri State is coming off a 27-22 loss to conference-leading Western Kentucky on Sept. 27, while Middle Tennessee dropped a 24-16 decision to Kennesaw State that same day. The Bears (2-3, 0-1 C-USA), who are tied with MTSU for seventh in the conference, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Blue Raiders (1-4, 0-1 C-USA), who have lost two in a row, are 0-2 on their home field.

Kickoff from Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Middle Tennessee won the only meeting between the teams, posting a 42-19 victory in 1986. The Bears are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any vs. Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri State vs. MTSU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for MTSU vs. Missouri State:

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee spread Missouri State -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee over/under 50.5 points Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee money line Missouri State -132, Middle Tennessee +111 Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Missouri State can cover

Senior quarterback Jacob Clark, who is in his fourth season with the program after one year at Minnesota in 2019, leads the offense. In five games this season, he has completed 88 of 135 passes (65.2%) for 1,195 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions. In a 21-20 win at Marshall on Sept. 6, he completed 21 of 31 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He was 23 of 37 for 275 yards and one touchdown with three picks in a 28-10 loss to SMU on Sept. 13.

His top target in the passing game has been senior wide receiver Dash Luke, who is in his second season with the program after two years at Louisiana-Monroe. In five games, he has 22 receptions for 310 yards (14.1 average) and two touchdowns. He has a long reception of 44 yards. In a 42-10 win over UT-Martin, he caught nine passes for 110 yards and a score.

Why Middle Tennessee can cover

Fifth-year senior quarterback Nicholas Vattiato runs the Blue Raiders' offense. Through five games, he has completed 108 of 184 passes (58.7%) for 1,125 yards and six touchdowns. In a 42-28 loss to Marshall, he completed 19 of 32 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He threw for 278 yards on 27 of 41 passing in last week's loss to Kennesaw State.

Sophomore running back Jekail Middlebrook helps power the rushing attack. In five games, he has carried 59 times for 340 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns. He had his best game of the year last week against Kennesaw State. In that game, he carried 20 times for 109 yards and two scores.

How to make Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.