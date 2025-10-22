A Conference USA battle has the Missouri State Bears (3-3) matching up with the New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) on Wednesday night. The Bears are coming off their bye week. Back on Oct. 8, New Mexico State beat Middle Tennessee 22-20. On the other sideline, New Mexico State has dropped three of its last four outings. Last week, Liberty beat the Aggies 30-27.

Kickoff from the Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bears are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri State vs. New Mexico State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any New Mexico State vs. Missouri State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri State vs. New Mexico State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Missouri State vs. New Mexico State:

Missouri State vs. New Mexico State spread Bears -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri State vs. New Mexico State over/under 50.5 points Missouri State vs. New Mexico State money line Bears -112, Aggies -107 Missouri State vs. New Mexico State picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri State vs. New Mexico State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Missouri State can cover

Senior running back Shomari Lawrence has a team-best 349 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Florida native has gone over 60 rushing yards in three straight games, including 63 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per carry against Middle Tennessee. In the passing game, senior receiver Dash Luke is the main threat.

He has team highs in catches (24) and receiving yards (335) with two receiving touchdowns. Missouri State is 1-0 ATS with a rest advantage and 3-3 ATS in all games this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why New Mexico State can cover

Senior quarterback Logan Fife has thrown for 1,514 passing yards and eight touchdowns. The California native has thrown for at least 220 passing yards and a passing score in five games this season. In his last outing against Liberty, Fife had 242 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

The Aggies have four players with 200-plus receiving yards in 2025. Junior receiver Donovan Faupel has logged 26 catches with 363 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In his previous game, Faupel had 51 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Aggies are 2-0 ATS as the home underdog and 2-1 ATS in conference games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Missouri State vs. New Mexico State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 54 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri State vs. New Mexico State, and which side of the spread hits 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Missouri State vs. New Mexico State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.