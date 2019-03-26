Missouri teams to wear 'Make It Right' helmet stickers while appealing NCAA sanctions

Missouri officially filed its 64-page appeals brief with the NCAA Appeals Committee on Monday in an attempt to reduce sanctions handed to its football, baseball and softball teams that were levied on Jan. 31. The sanctions stem from self-reported violations that found a tutor provided improper academic assistance to 12 student athletes. As a result, all three sports received one-year bans from the postseason as well as scholarship reductions.

The Tigers aren't going quietly into the night.

A Missouri spokesman confirmed to CBS Sports that the teams plan to wear helmet decals with the phrase "Make It Right" during the spring as the committee reviews the appeal. You can see the sticker in the graphic Missouri released on its Twitter page announcing the appeal.

"We believe that the penalties our programs received were a clear abuse of the Committee's discretion based upon existing NCAA bylaws. Our staff and legal team have worked tirelessly to research and develop a well-written appeal that accurately reflects our position," said athletic director Jim Sterk. "We look forward to having the opportunity to meet face to face with the NCAA Appeals Committee later this year, and it is our sincere hope that at the end of this process, the penalties assessed are consistent with the nature of the violations and take into account our swift response."

Missouri argues in its appeal that the sanctions were "overly-harsh," were "not supported, or appropriate, given the nature of the violations" and could create a "chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement processes." The school also argues that the violations were resulted from actions made by a "rogue, part-time employee who acted on her own."

"A message is sent to the membership every time the NCAA Committee on Infractions adjudicates cases," Sterk said. "In this instance, the message is loud and clear that neither proactive self-reporting nor exemplary cooperation is of any value to the committee. I am shocked this is the message the NCAA wants to send to its membership in today's climate.

The NCAA has 30 days to respond to Missouri's appeal. In the meantime, expect the Tigers teams impacted by the sanctions to continue to quietly lobby for leniency in the form of helmet stickers.