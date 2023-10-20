Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Current Records: South Carolina 2-4, Missouri 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Two dominant signal callers in Spencer Rattler and Brady Cook are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The South Carolina Gamecocks will head out on the road to face off against the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

South Carolina went for two against Florida on Saturday, and the resulting failed attempt cost them the matchup. South Carolina fell just short of Florida by a score of 41-39. South Carolina didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Rattler, who threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns while completing 76.7% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Mario Anderson, who gained 121 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Missouri was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They took down Kentucky 38-21. Missouri was down 14-0 with 2:09 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy 17-point win.

Missouri got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Cook out in front who rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 167 yards and a touchdown. Harrison Mevis did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

Missouri's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Darius Robinson and his two sacks.

Missouri's win bumped their season record to 6-1 while South Carolina's loss dropped theirs to 2-4.

South Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep South Carolina's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Missouri over their last five matchups.

Keep an eye on the quarterbacks in this one, as both the pair don't mess around when it comes to the passing game. The Gamecocks have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 304.2 passing yards per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 303.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might be a classic QB duel.

Odds

Missouri is a solid 7-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 60 points.

Series History

Missouri has won 5 out of their last 8 games against South Carolina.