The SEC and the ACC collide in the 2025 Gator Bowl when the Missouri Tigers take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. UVA (10-3) saw a trip to the College Football Playoff get derailed in an upset loss to Duke in the ACC title game. Missouri had playoff aspirations after a 6-1 start, but the Tigers lost three of their last five -- all to teams ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game -- to end the season at 8-4 overall. Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula is heading to the portal and won't play in this one. This will be the first Missouri football game since Missouri sports betting launched on Dec. 1, and there are a number of Missouri sportsbook promos available to residents of the state:

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. ET. After opening at -6.5, the Tigers are 4-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Virginia odds, while the over/under is 43.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Missouri picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. Missouri. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Missouri vs. UVA:

Missouri vs. Virginia spread Missouri -4 Missouri vs. Virginia over/under 43.5 points Missouri vs. Virginia money line Missouri -185, Virginia +154 Missouri vs. Virginia picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri vs. Virginia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Missouri vs. Virginia picks

After simulating this matchup 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (43.5 points). The total has dropped since opening at 50.5, with Pribula's absence factoring into that line movement.

Missouri, howeverr, has a relatively experienced backup in Matt Zollers. Zollers started three games this season when Pribula was injured and threw three touchdowns against just one interception in that span. The Tigers also have one of the best backs in the country in Ahmad Hardy, who led the SEC with 1,560 yards on the ground this year.

Virginia, meanwhile, averaged 32.6 points per game. Quarterback Chandler Morris completed 64.8% of passes for 2,802 yards and 16 touchdowns. Running back J'Mari Taylor, who is questionable, led the ACC with 1,062 rushing yards, so both teams have plenty of ways to move the ball, though Taylor's status is uncertain as he mulls his future. SportsLine's model projects 51 combined points in this matchup as the Over hits nearly 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Missouri vs. Virginia and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?