Missouri vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from SEC expert who's 7-1
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Arkansas and Missouri football.
There's plenty at stake for the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks when they renew their football rivalry on Friday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET from War Memorial Stadium and the game will be televised on CBS. The Tigers (5-6, 2-5) hope to end a five-game losing streak and become bowl-eligible with their sixth victory of the season. It will have to come at the expense of the similarly struggling Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7), who have their last opportunity to win a game in the SEC. Arkansas showed progress in its 56-20 loss to LSU, its first game since the dismissal of coach Chad Morris. The Tigers fell 24-20 at home to Tennessee after their final drive came up short. The Tigers are 12.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 53.5 in the latest Missouri vs. Arkansas odds. Before making your Arkansas vs. Missouri picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine SEC expert Josh Nagel has to say.
A Reno-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is having another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his spread selections. What's more, he has had a sharp eye for the projections of these programs, posting a record of 7-1 on college football picks against the spread involving the Tigers or Razorbacks over the past two seasons.
Three weeks ago, Nagel told SportsLine members that Missouri (+18.5) wouldn't have enough firepower to stick with a Georgia team that was on a mission to reach the SEC title game. The Bulldogs pitched a 27-0 shutout to give his followers another victory. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.
Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Missouri vs. Arkansas from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick that he's only sharing at SportsLine. See it now. Here are several betting lines for Missouri vs. Arkansas:
- Missouri vs. Arkansas spread: Missouri -12.5
- Missouri vs. Arkansas over-under: 53.5 points
- Missouri vs. Arkansas money line: Missouri -500, Arkansas +350
- Arkansas vs. Missouri: The Under has hit in six of the past seven meetings.
- Arkansas vs. Missouri: The home team has covered the past seven meetings.
Nagel knows the Tigers will be motivated to give a strong performance to help salvage what has been a disappointing season by receiving a bowl bid. Despite losing record-setting quarterback Drew Lock to the NFL, expectations were still high for the Tigers as they welcomed graduate transfer Kelly Bryant, who led Clemson to a playoff berth.
But various ailments have caused Bryant to miss parts of several games and he's still playing at less than full strength. He suffered a knee injury in Week 5 against Troy, then played in the following week's win over Ole Miss. A hamstring injury suffered against Kentucky caused him to miss the Georgia matchup and he has been hindered ever since.However, the Tigers could be facing the right opponent at the right time since they have won three straight meetings in this series, including last year's 38-0 shutout.
But just because the Tigers have dominated recent contests doesn't assure them of covering the Missouri vs. Arkansas spread on Friday.
Arkansas interim coach Barry Lunney Jr. said his goals were for the team to show marked improvement before the season ends and give the seniors a victory in their final home game. Freshman K.J. Jefferson made his first collegiate start at quarterback against LSU and went 7-for-14 for 105 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Treylon Burks had three catches for 80 yards.
Nagel has broken down this matchup and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.
Who wins Arkansas vs. Missouri? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arkansas vs. Missouri spread you should jump on Friday, all from the seasoned SEC expert who has hit 88 percent of his spread picks on these teams, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Missouri vs. Arkansas pick, live stream
The Battle Line Rivalry will kickoff Friday afternoon
-
Iowa vs. Nebraska pick, live stream
There may not be a ton on the line, but Iowa and Nebraska still have a lot to play for
-
Memphis vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
American Athletic Conference title and New Year's Six hopes hang in the balance
-
The Six Pack: Big picks for Rivalry Week
Get Thanksgiving weekend started with a huge helping of The Process
-
Week 14 SEC picks against the spread
Rivalry weekend brings about more than just bragging rights
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds and bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...