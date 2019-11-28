Missouri vs. Arkansas: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

Missouri didn't win its appeal for bowl eligibility from the NCAA but can at least finish off a disappointing season on a high note heading into the offseason. Arkansas, on the other hand, has struggled through a miserable season that included losses to San Jose State and Western Kentucky, the latter of which resulted in the dismissal of second-year coach Chad Morris.

It might not be the biggest game of the weekend, but it will still carry you through part of the turkey hangover on Black Friday. Let's take a closer look at this matchup and make some picks both straight up and against the spread.

Storylines

Missouri: Quarterback Kelly Bryant returned last week and threw for 166 yards and one touchdown in a loss to Tennessee. The senior has had five games with 200 or more yards through the air and is squaring off against a pass defense that has given up 233.2 yards per game this year, including 248.3 in November. The Tigers defense has been solid all season long, giving up just 318.4 yards per game.

Arkansas: There's no way around it -- Arkansas has been awful this year. They couldn't settle on a quarterback and have resorted to freshman K.J. Jefferson. The dual-threat weapon has thrown for 197 yards and rushed for 58 behind an offensive line that has struggled to keep pressure out of anybody's face this year. The one star of this year's Razorbacks squad has been running back Rakeem Boyd, who has 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns in an offense that hasn't given him any help.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Nov. 29 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Little Rock, Arkansas

TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Game prediction, picks

The Razorbacks are giving up a whopping 6.71 yards per play this year, which is bad news considering another week should help Bryant get back into a flow with his offensive weapons. Bryant will rack up 300 or more total yards, running back Larry Rountree III will polish off his junior season with his fourth 100-yard game of 2019 and the Tigers will send Arkansas into its new era on a sour note. Pick: Missouri (-11.5)