The Boston College Eagles will take on the Missouri Tigers at noon ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. BC is 3-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Mizzou is 2-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. This is the first-ever meeting between the teams. Missouri has a 5-4 mark all-time against ACC opponents, while Boston College is 14-20-1 against the SEC.

The Tigers are favored by three points in the latest Boston College vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 59.

Boston College vs. Missouri spread: Missouri -3

Boston College vs. Missouri over-under: 59 points

What you need to know about Boston College

Everything went the Eagles' way against the Temple Owls on Saturday as they claimed 28-3 win. The Eagles scored 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. The Eagles got scores from running back Pat Garwo III, running back Travis Levy, and receiver Jaden Williams.

The competition hasn't been too fierce yet, but Boston College has outscored its three opponents -- Temple, UMass and Colgate -- 124-31. The Eagles lost quarterback Phil Jurkovec for potentially the season when he sustained a wrist injury a couple weeks back. Dennis Grosel is the new starter and he's 21-of-33 passing for 277 yards, one touchdown and one INT thus far in 2021.

What you need to know about Missouri

Meanwhile, Mizzou ran circles around the Southeast Missouri State Indians on Saturday in a 59-28 victory. Missouri out-gained SEMO 687-363 in total yards. The Tigers were ahead 38-0 at the half. Running back Tyler Badie was the offensive standout of the game for Mizzou, punching in two rushing touchdowns in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Badie leads Missouri in rushing (345 yards), receiving (142) and total touchdowns (6) this season.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 897 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. The Tigers have handled both nonconference foes by at least 10 points thus far, but lost their lone SEC game to Kentucky, 35-28, so it will be interesting to see how they stack up to this ACC foe.

