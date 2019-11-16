Missouri vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Missouri vs. Florida football game
Who's Playing
Missouri (home) vs. No. 11 Florida (away)
Current Records: Missouri 5-4; Florida 8-2
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Missouri and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for Missouri in their past four games, so Florida might be catching them at a good time.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Tigers last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 27 to nothing walloping at Georgia's hands.
Meanwhile, Florida got themselves on the board against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but Vanderbilt never followed suit. Florida steamrolled Vanderbilt 56 to nothing. Florida QB Kyle Trask was slinging it as he passed for 363 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Trask's 66-yard TD bomb to WR Trevon Grimes in the third quarter. Trask has never finished with more yards this season.
Florida's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed Vanderbilt's offensive line for a total of six sacks for a loss of 43 yards. Leading the way was LB Mohamoud Diabate and his three sacks.
Florida's win lifted them to 8-2 while Missouri's loss dropped them down to 5-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Missouri enters the game with only 147.7 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. As for Florida, they come into the contest boasting the fifth most sacks in the league at 35. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.81
Odds
The Gators are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Missouri and Florida both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Missouri 38 vs. Florida 17
- Nov 04, 2017 - Missouri 45 vs. Florida 16
- Oct 15, 2016 - Florida 40 vs. Missouri 14
- Oct 10, 2015 - Florida 21 vs. Missouri 3
