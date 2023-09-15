The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats will go on the road for the first time this season when they face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Kansas State opened the season with a pair of blowout wins over Southeast Missouri State and Troy, covering the spread in both victories. Missouri is also unbeaten through two weeks, beating South Dakota and Middle Tennessee. Kansas State cruised to a 40-12 victory at home when these teams met last season.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kansas State is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Kansas State odds, while the over/under is set at 47.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Missouri vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas State -3.5

Missouri vs. Kansas State over/under: 47.5 points

Missouri vs. Kansas State money line: Missouri: +147, Kansas State: -176

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri had to escape with a 23-19 win over MTSU last week, but it held a 23-10 lead in the fourth quarter of that game. The Tigers also cruised to a 35-10 win over South Dakota in their season opener, scoring 28 points in the first half before letting off the gas pedal. Junior quarterback Brady Cook has completed 77.5% of his passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more scores.

Senior running back Cody Schrader leads the Tigers with 41 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III has been Cook's top target, catching 15 passes for 213 yards. Missouri has won five of its last six home games and has won 14 of its last 16 games in Week 3.

Why Kansas State can cover

Missouri nearly lost as a 21-point favorite last week after failing to cover the spread in Week 1, and it is taking a major step up in competition this week. Kansas State has looked dominant through its first two games, covering the spread in blowout wins over Southeast Missouri State and Troy. The Wildcats blew out Missouri in a 40-12 final last season, giving them a mental edge in this game as well.

Kansas State has scored 40-plus points in four straight regular-season games, led by senior quarterback Will Howard. He has thrown for 547 yards and accounted for eight total touchdowns. The Wildcats have been a profitable team since the middle of last season, covering the spread in six of their last seven games. They have also covered in four of their last five trips to Missouri. See which team to back here.

