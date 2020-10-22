Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Missouri

Current Records: Kentucky 1-2; Missouri 1-2

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers are 0-5 against the Kentucky Wildcats since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mizzou will take on UK at 4 p.m. ET at Faurot Field after a week off. Mizzou isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Mizzou beat the LSU Tigers 45-41 two weeks ago. Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 406 yards on 34 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats made easy work of the Tennessee Volunteers last week and carried off a 34-7 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UK had established a 27-7 advantage. Their RB Christopher Rodriguez Jr. filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

UK's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou comes into the game boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. UK is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with one thrown interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last six years.