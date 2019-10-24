Missouri vs. Kentucky odds: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for an SEC East battle as the Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kentucky is 3-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while Missouri is 5-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread; Missouri is 4-3. Kelly Bryant and the Tigers, coming off a shocking 21-14 loss to Vanderbilt last week that snapped a five-game winning streak, are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under is set at 45. Before entering any Missouri vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Kentucky's season has gone in the wrong direction after a promising start. The Wildcats opened the year 2-0, but have since dropped four of their last five. They've done some good things defensively, holding every team on the schedule, including Florida and Georgia, under 30 points. But with quarterback Terry Wilson (knee) out for the season, the Wildcats have struggled on offense. Quarterback Sawyer Smith (shoulder, wrist) has missed time as well, forcing receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. to play some quarterback. Both Smith and Bowden could see time at QB this week.

Meanwhile, Missouri will look to regroup after its surprising loss to Vanderbilt last week. The Tigers were hurt by 105 penalty yards, while Bryant completed just 50% of his passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and an interception. On the season, Bryant has completed 63.1% of his throws for 1,715 yards and 13 touchdowns, so he'll have a great chance to bounce back this week.