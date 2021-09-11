Missouri and Kentucky meet for an SEC matchup on Saturday in the Week 2 college football schedule after each team defeated a non-Power 5 foe to open the season. Missouri let Central Michigan stick around, winning 34-24 after each team scored 10 points in the final quarter. Kentucky had a much easier time with ULM, as Penn State transfer Will Levis impressed with 367 passing yards and four touchdowns in his UK debut.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is up to 57.

Kentucky vs. Missouri spread: Kentucky -5.5

Kentucky vs. Missouri over-under: 57 points

KY: Since 2018, the Wildcats are 9-6 against the spread as home favorites

MIZZOU: Since 2017, games in which Missouri is a road underdog have finished under the total 71% of the time

What you need to know about Kentucky

Everything lined up just right in 2019 for Kentucky football, and coach Mark Stoops was rewarded with a 7-5 season and a Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech. After a speed bump in 2020, Stoops fired longtime offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and brought in Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Cohen to fill the position. That move paid off in Week 1 when Levis lit up ULM. Missouri will be a much tougher test than a Conference USA doormat, but exactly what level of competition will the Tigers' defense provide?.

Missouri's defense, led by former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, still has work to do. And after letting a MAC team stick around, it seems the unit hasn't fixed its problems from last year. While head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has made progress with the Tigers offense, that defense could get run over by Levis and Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez.

What you need to know about Missouri

Mizzou was able to grind out a solid win over the Chippewas on Saturday, 34-24. RB Tyler Badie had a dynamite game for the Tigers; he rushed for one score and 204 yards on 25 carries in addition to a receiving TD.

The Missouri defense got after the quarterback against CMU to the tune of eight sacks, while Kentucky allowed four sacks to an opponent it vastly outmatched. The Wildcats had just a middle-of-the road offensive line last season, but need to watch out for Tigers linebacker Blaze Alldredge. The senior defender had 10 total tackles with 3.5 sacks and Central Michigan clearly had no answer for him last week.

