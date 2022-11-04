The Kentucky Wildcats will try to bounce back from a rough performance when they face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky has lost three of its last four games, including a 44-6 blowout loss at then-No. 3 Tennessee last week. Missouri is trending in the opposite direction, having picked up consecutive wins against Vanderbilt and South Carolina over the past two weeks.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Wildcats are favored by 1 points in the latest Missouri vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 40.5.

Missouri vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -1

Missouri vs. Kentucky over/under: 40.5 points

Missouri vs. Kentucky money line: Missouri -105, Kentucky -115

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has been flying under the radar throughout the season, nearly pulling off upsets against Auburn, Georgia and Florida. The persistence paid off the last two weeks, as the Tigers picked up wins against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. They were 3.5-point underdogs in their 23-10 win over the then-No. 25 Gamecocks, as quarterback Brady Cook completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards.

Cook has also rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns this season, and Kentucky had trouble slowing down a mobile quarterback last week. The Wildcats were once considered SEC East contenders, but they have fallen apart over the past month. They were never competitive against Tennessee and have also lost to South Carolina and Ole Miss, so Missouri is going to enter this game with confidence. The Tigers have covered the spread in six of their last seven games against SEC East opponents.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is going to be motivated to bounce back from its loss to Tennessee, especially since it is a veteran-led bunch. The Wildcats picked up a road win at then-No. 12 Florida earlier in the season, so they are prepared for this challenge. They have dominated Missouri in recent years, winning six of the last seven meetings.

Senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has rushed for 459 yards and four touchdowns since returning from a suspension, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He is facing a Missouri defense that gave up 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn earlier this year. The Wildcats have covered in five of the last seven meetings between these teams, giving them extra confidence going on the road.

