The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in a SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. MSU is 2-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while Missouri is 5-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Mississippi State has lost seven of its last eight conference games. Missouri, meanwhile, enters Saturday's showdown with a little momentum, having won three of its last four.

The Tigers are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Missouri odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 49.5.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri spread: Mississippi State +1.5

Mississippi State vs. Missouri over-under: 49.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Missouri money line: Missouri -120, MSU +100



What you need to know about Mississippi State

MSU might not have won anyway, but with 100 yards lost due to penalties, the Bulldogs really shot themselves in the foot last Saturday. The Bulldogs fell to the Auburn Tigers 24-10. QB Will Rogers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.33 yards per passing attempt.

Mississippi State's offense has struggled in Mike Leach's first season. In fact, the Bulldogs are averaging just 17.3 points per game. The Bulldogs enter Saturday's home game having lost seven of their last eight overall, and they're 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games as an underdog.

What you need to know about Missouri

Meanwhile, Missouri is coming off a disappointing defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday, losing 49-14. The Tigers were down 42-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Mizzou, but RB Larry Rountree III led the way with one touchdown. For the season, Rountree has rushed for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Tigers have won five of their last seven games against an opponent from the SEC. However, Missouri is just 5-11 against the spread in its last 16 games overall.

