Missouri vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2018 Liberty Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 6-2

The 2018 Liberty Bowl features two high-powered offenses as No. 24 Missouri takes on Oklahoma State. The game will take place on New Year's Eve at 3:45 p.m. ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. The Tigers are favored by nine points over the Cowboys after the line originally opened at Missouri -10. The total has been bet up from 71 to 74 in the latest Missouri vs. Oklahoma State odds. Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill is skipping the game to enter the NFL Draft.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics.

Nagel also has a particular knack for picking games involving Oklahoma State against the spread of late, as he's hit on six of his last eight selections when the Cowboys are involved. That includes nailing Oklahoma State to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against Texas on Oct. 27, a game the Cowboys went on to win 38-35.

Now, analysis is focused on the 2018 Liberty Bowl.

Nagel knows that as both teams set their sights on Liberty Bowl 2018, one obvious advantage for Oklahoma State will be having Taylor Cornelius under center. Cornelius won't have his sidekick, Hill, by his side, but that's something he had to deal with at the end of the regular season. Hill missed the final two games of the season, but that didn't stop Cornelius from taking over in a win against West Virginia.

The senior quarterback threw for 338 yards and five touchdowns against the Mountaineers and added 106 yards and another score on the ground. On the season, he wound up with over 4,000 yards in total offense and scored 38 touchdowns.

But just because Oklahoma State features an explosive offense doesn't mean it can stay within the Liberty Bowl spread against the Tigers.

Missouri is battle-tested, and quarterback Drew Lock has the capability of taking over a game. Lock has thrown for nearly 12,000 yards in his career as a four-year starter and tossed 96 touchdowns. Lock added nine more as a runner and one as a receiver.

And when he's had a rushing attack that has provided him with at least 180 yards on the ground, he's thrown for over 200 yards with multiple touchdowns in every game but one, a loss to South Carolina.

Analysis leans toward the under on the total.

The 2018 Liberty Bowl matchup between Missouri and Oklahoma State presents interesting betting angles.