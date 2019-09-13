Missouri vs. SE Missouri State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. SE Missouri State (away)

Current Records: Missouri 1-1-0; SE Missouri State 1-1-0

What to Know

Missouri has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome SE Missouri State at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Missouri will be strutting in after a victory while SE Missouri State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Tigers and West Virginia couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Tigers blew past West Virginia 38-7 last week. RB Larry Rountree III was the offensive standout of the game for Missouri, as he rushed for 99 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for SE Missouri State, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 17-38 walloping at Montana State's hands.

The Tigers took their matchup against the Indians when the teams last met four seasons ago by a conclusive 34-3 score. Will the Tigers repeat their success, or do the Indians have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Over/Under: 67

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.