Missouri vs. South Carolina: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Missouri vs. South Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Missouri (home) vs. South Carolina (away)
Current Records: Missouri 2-1-0; South Carolina 1-2-0
What to Know
South Carolina is 3-1 against Missouri since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. An SEC battle is on tap between South Carolina and Missouri at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. With a combined 962 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
After a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, the Gamecocks were humbled last week. They have to be aching after a bruising 47-23 loss to Alabama. The losing side was boosted by RB Rico Dowdle, who picked up 102 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Missouri and SE Missouri State, but the 67-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Missouri steamrolled SE Missouri State 50-nothing. The victory came about even with the Tigers handicapping themselves with 125 penalty yards.
Missouri's win lifted them to 2-1 while South Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers enter the matchup with only 95.70 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the nation. As for the Gamecocks, they rank sixth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.99
Odds
The Tigers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
South Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Missouri.
- Oct 06, 2018 - South Carolina 37 vs. Missouri 35
- Sep 09, 2017 - Missouri 13 vs. South Carolina 31
- Nov 05, 2016 - South Carolina 31 vs. Missouri 21
- Oct 03, 2015 - Missouri 24 vs. South Carolina 10
