Missouri vs. South Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. South Carolina (away)

Current Records: Missouri 2-1-0; South Carolina 1-2-0

What to Know

South Carolina have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Missouri at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Bragging rights belong to South Carolina for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

After a dominant win in their contest two weeks ago, the Gamecocks were humbled last week. They have to be aching after a bruising 23-47 defeat to Alabama. South Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Rico Dowdle, who picked up 102 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Missouri and SE Missouri State, but the 67-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Missouri took their matchup with ease, bagging a 50 to nothing victory over SE Missouri State. Since Missouri won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving SE Missouri State's future revenge.

Missouri's win lifted them to 2-1 while South Carolina's loss dropped them down to 1-2. The Tigers rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 95.70 on average. As for the Gamecocks, they come into the game boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Gamecocks.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

South Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Missouri.