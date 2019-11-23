Missouri vs. Tennessee live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Missouri 5-5; Tennessee 5-5

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Tennessee is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Mizzou is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Volunteers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Kentucky Wildcats two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 17-13 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit.

Meanwhile, Mizzou received a tough blow last week as they fell 23-6 to the Florida Gators. QB Kelly Bryant had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.23 yards per passing attempt.

Tennessee's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Missouri's loss dropped them down to 5-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mizzou enters the game with only 165.9 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation. As for Tennessee, they rank 18th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Missouri and Tennessee both have two wins in their last four games.