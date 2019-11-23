Missouri vs. Tennessee live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Missouri vs. Tennessee football game
Who's Playing
Missouri (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Missouri 5-5; Tennessee 5-5
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Tennessee is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Mizzou is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
The Volunteers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Kentucky Wildcats two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 17-13 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit.
Meanwhile, Mizzou received a tough blow last week as they fell 23-6 to the Florida Gators. QB Kelly Bryant had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.23 yards per passing attempt.
Tennessee's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Missouri's loss dropped them down to 5-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mizzou enters the game with only 165.9 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation. As for Tennessee, they rank 18th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Missouri and Tennessee both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Missouri 50 vs. Tennessee 17
- Nov 11, 2017 - Missouri 50 vs. Tennessee 17
- Nov 19, 2016 - Tennessee 63 vs. Missouri 37
- Nov 21, 2015 - Tennessee 19 vs. Missouri 8
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
What games to watch in Week 13
Big Ten and Big 12 battles headline the penultimate week of the regular season
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 13
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 13 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Wolverines have won 23 straight against the Hoosiers
-
Oregon vs. Arizona St. pick, live stream
Oregon has clinched the Pac-12 North, but can it stay alive in the College Football Playoff...
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
The Big Ten East is on the line in Columbus this weekend
-
Texas A&M vs. Georgia pick, live stream
The Bulldogs and Aggies square off in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
New Mexico vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the New Mexico vs. Air Force football game