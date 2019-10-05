Missouri vs. Troy: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Missouri vs. Troy football game
Who's Playing
Missouri (home) vs. Troy (away)
Current Records: Missouri 3-1-0; Troy 2-2-0
What to Know
Missouri has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Troy at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Missouri is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
A well-balanced attack led the Tigers over South Carolina every single quarter on their way to victory. The Tigers captured a comfortable 34-14 win over South Carolina. QB Kelly Bryant did work as he picked up 77 yards on the ground on 17 carries and accumulated 227 passing yards.
Meanwhile, if Troy was feeling good off their 35-7 takedown of Akron two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. It was a hard-fought contest, but Troy had to settle for a 50-43 defeat against Arkansas State last week. Troy didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Missouri's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Troy's loss dropped them down to 2-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers rank first in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. Less enviably, the Trojans are sixth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 316.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Trojans.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Trojans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 25.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
