Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Missouri

Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-3; Missouri 1-2

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Commodores and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Vanderbilt staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Vanderbilt last week, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 41-7 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Vanderbilt was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Ken Seals wasn't much of a difference maker for Vanderbilt and passed for only 148 yards on 24 attempts.

Meanwhile, Mizzou didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the LSU Tigers last week, but they still walked away with a 45-41 win. Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 406 yards on 34 attempts. Bazelak had some trouble finding his footing against the Tennessee Volunteers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Missouri's victory lifted them to 1-2 while Vanderbilt's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. We'll see if Mizzou's success rolls on or if the Commodores are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia,, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia,, Missouri TV: SEC Network

Series History

Missouri have won three out of their last five games against Vanderbilt.