The Vanderbilt Commodores will try to snap a 24-game SEC losing streak when they face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Vanderbilt has not won a conference game since beating Missouri in 2019. The Tigers, meanwhile, are also seeking their first SEC win of the season after a trio of close losses.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 14 points in the latest Missouri vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50.

Here are several college football odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt:

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt spread: Missouri -14

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 50 points

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri could easily be sitting at 5-1 overall right now, as its losses to Auburn, Georgia and Florida each came by one possession. The Tigers have been excellent at home this season, beating Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian before nearly pulling off the upset of the season against No. 1 Georgia. They were 32-point underdogs in that game, but Georgia had to erase a 10-point deficit late in the contest.

The Tigers have an excellent rushing attack, with senior running backs Nathaniel Peat and Cody Schrader each averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry. They are facing a Vanderbilt team that has been outscored 162-31 in three conference games this season and has gone winless in 24 straight SEC games.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has probably had this game circled on the calendar since the summer, as Missouri is one of the few winnable league games on the schedule. The Commodores' last SEC victory came against the Tigers, so a win on Saturday would be a fitting way to snap their drought. Their offense has proven itself on multiple occasions this season, scoring 28 points against then-No. 9 Ole Miss, 38 points against Northern Illinois and 63 points against Hawaii.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season, which is the type of statistic that lends itself to upsets. Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis has rushed for 536 yards and four touchdowns while quarterback AJ Swann has thrown for 953 yards and eight touchdowns since taking over as the starter. The Commodores have covered the spread in four of their last five games against SEC East teams.

