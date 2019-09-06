Missouri vs. West Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. West Virginia (away)

Current Records: Missouri 0-1-0; West Virginia 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Missouri 8-5-0; West Virginia 8-4-0;

What to Know

West Virginia will square off against Missouri at noon on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. West Virginia should still be riding high after a win, while Missouri will be looking to right the ship.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Mountaineers and James Madison, but the 52.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Mountaineers walked away with a 20-13 victory. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of George Campbell, who caught 2 passes for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Austin Kendall, who passed for 260 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The last time they met, Missouri was the 40-13 winner over Wyoming. This time around? They had no such luck. Missouri didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 31-37 to Wyoming last week. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Tigers were the far and away favorite.

Missouri's loss took them down to 0-1 while West Virginia's win pulled them up to 1-0. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mountaineers were fourth in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 351.3 on average. The Tigers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 14th in the nation in yards per game, closing the season with 481.80 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.99

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14 point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.