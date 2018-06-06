MLB Draft 2018: Michigan QB Shea Patterson selected by Texas Rangers in 39th round
Michigan fans don't have anything to worry about though
Kyler Murray isn't the only quarterback at a big-time program to be drafted by a baseball team this week. The Oklahoma QB was drafted by the Oakland Athletics with the ninth pick of the draft on Monday, and with the 1,169th pick of the draft, it was Shea Patterson's turn.
The new Michigan quarterback was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 39th round.
Like Murray, Patterson will be playing college football this fall. Unlike Kyler Murray, Patterson won't be doing so with nearly $5 million in his bank account. In fact, odds are Patterson will never play baseball for the Rangers or anybody else, for that matter. If Patterson has a future as a professional athlete, it's more likely to be in the NFL than MLB.
But MLB teams do this kind of thing all the time. When your draft has 40 rounds, you can afford to take some flyers on guys from time to time. I mean, there are so many draft picks in the MLB Draft every summer that you might have been selected and nobody has told you yet. Congratulations! You worked hard for this!
