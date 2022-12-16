Texas and Oklahoma we the key cogs in kickstarting the current round of realignment, which began in July 2021 when it was announced that the two Big 12 superpowers will join the SEC "no later" than 2025. It is looking more and more like the 2024 season will be the most likely year that it actually happens, however.

Sources told The Athletic that momentum is growing within the Big 12 that the two schools will strike a deal to make the move one year before the self-imposed deadline. Administrators for the two schools were recused from certain meetings in Las Vegas this week that dealt with future plans for the conference. This development builds upon a report from the Action Network earlier this week that the timetable has been accelerated.

A big part of the process surrounds television. The Big 12's new grant of rights agreements starts in 2025 while the SEC's new media rights deal begins in 2024. The Big 12 would take a one-year financial hit if the two teams leave early, but some of that could be negated by a renegotiated exit fee agreement between the two conferences. Plus, if Texas and Oklahoma do stay in the Big 12 for the duration of its contract, there will be an awkward two-year period in which the two schools would be in the conference after it adds Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF in time for the 2023 season.

"There's a lot of moving parts, but there is the desire on many fronts for this to get done," an industry source told the Action Network's Brett McMurphy earlier this week.

The SEC, of course, would love to have Texas and Oklahoma secured when its new television contract kicks in.

"There have been ongoing discussions to find a way for Texas and OU to leave early without costing (the Big 12) any money," a source told McMurphy. "However, everyone has to be made whole."

Money will drive the decision. As we have seen during each phase of the realignment bonanza, the financial landscape changes in a hurry. Aside from money, a move to the SEC in 2024 seems to make much more sense from the logistical side of things as well.