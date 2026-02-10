Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu was granted a ninth year of eligibility and will return for the 2026 season, the school announced on social media. Tuliaupupu, who initially signed with USC in 2018, is entering his second campaign at Montana.

The 2025 season marked just the second time in his career that he was able to participate in a full slate of games. He finished with 43 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles as Montana advanced to the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.

Tuliaupupu has lost at least five years of his career due to injury. After signing with the Trojans as a four-star prospect out of California's Mater Dei High School, Tuliaupupu's foot surgery that kept him sidelined for the first two seasons of his collegiate career.

He then suffered a knee injury during summer workouts that kept him sidelined from 2020-21. Tuliaupupu was finally able to make his USC debut in 2022, where finished the year with 10 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Tuliaupupu suffered another knee injury in training camp ahead of the 2023 season, which cost him the entire year. He made his return midway through USC's 2024 season and appeared in nine games.

That means Tuliaupupu has only been on the field for three seasons in an eight-year span, which was likely the argument used when granting him one more year of eligibility.

Tuliaupupu's return is significant for new Montana coach Bobby Kennedy, who is taking over for program legend Bobby Hauck following his resignation and subsequent move to Illinois' coaching staff as defensive coordinator. Hauck won 151 games, captured eight Big Sky titles and made 13 FCS playoff appearances during his time with the Grizzlies.