Mosquito-borne virus concerns force UConn to move up kickoff time vs. South Florida
The eastern equine encephalitis virus, also known as EEE, has killed two Connecticut residents
UConn has moved kickoff for Saturday's game against South Florida at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, to noon ET from a scheduled 7 p.m. start as a safety precaution against a mosquito-borne virus that killed two Connecticut residents and three other people in New England, the university announced.
"Though the risk is low, as a precaution, we want to take any reasonable steps we can to help reduce the exposure of student-athletes, staff and the public to this illness," UConn president Thomas Katsouleas said. "I want to thank the conference, USF and our own division of athletics for their flexibility."
The decision to change the time for Saturday's game was made based upon recommendations from the Connecticut Department of Public Health regarding the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus. Scheduling the game for earlier in the day will help minimize exposure to mosquitoes for both the fans and athletes as the bugs are most active beginning at dusk each evening and through the night until dawn, the school explained.
To help minimize exposure to mosquitos, the university also recommended "that outdoor activities and events scheduled to take place anytime between dusk and dawn be rescheduled to another time during the day, if possible, for the time being."
Broadcast arrangements are still being worked out for the game and new coverage plans will be announced later this week. CBS Sports Network was initially slated to carry the prime time game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 6: CFB odds, top picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 6 CFB odds: Auburn a road favorite
Plus, Ohio State hosts Michigan State as a three-score favorite to take care of business
-
Gundy goes in-depth on 'Donkey Kong'
Apparently the head coach of the Cowboys is up to speed on his old-school video games
-
Florida back to full strength vs. Auburn
The No. 10 Gators have been without multiple defensive starters for the last few weeks
-
Ohio St nearly takes top spot in CBS 130
The Buckeyes were one vote shy of overtaking Alabama for the top spot in our 130-team FBS rankings
-
Rutgers should look at these coaches
With Ash dismissed, Rutgers has a head start on hiring its next football coach
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game