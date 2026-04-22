Several elite programs' recent recruiting wins and stellar player development will be on display during the 2026 NFL Draft. Expect a bevy of former four- and five-star prospects in the opening round of a cycle driven by defensive talent and playmaking wide receivers.

Ohio State will try to challenge Georgia's all-time record of 15 selections in a single draft later this week with a group loaded with elite prospects, including two-time All-American safety Caleb Downs and All-Big Ten linebacker Sonny Styles.

In the modern era, a handful of programs from the SEC and Big Ten have produced more draft picks than most. Here's a look at the most impressive draft classes by school:

1. Georgia 2022 (15 selections)

First-rounders: Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Lewis Cine

Five defensive starters went on Day 1 for Kirby Smart's loaded 2022 class, which doesn't even include future NFL standouts George Pickens, James Cook and Nakobe Dean. In total, every defensive starter and most of the backups from Georgia's consecutive national championship teams were selected from 2022-24, including eight first-rounders.

2. LSU 2020 (14 selections)

First-rounders: Joe Burrow, K'Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen, Clyde Edwards-Helaire

With 10 players picked over the first three rounds in 2020, it's no wonder this Tigers team dominated en route to a perfect season. Anchored by a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and elite wide receiver talent, LSU beat seven top-10 opponents that season and shattered numerous program records with a roster littered with eventual draft picks.

3. Ohio State 2025 (14 selections)

First-rounders: Emeka Egbuka, Donovan Jackson, Tyliek Williams, Josh Simmons

Coming off a national championship, the Buckeyes tied the program record with 14 picks, including dual 1,000-yard rushers TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, along with quarterback Will Howard. Defensive end Jack Sawyer, the hero of Ohio State's playoff win over Texas with a fumble return for a touchdown in the final moments, was selected at No. 123 overall and was the third of four defensive linemen from a talented position group to hear his name called.

4. Ohio State 2016 (12 selections)

First-rounders: Joey Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, Eli Apple, Taylor Decker, Darron Lee

One year removed from winning a national championship, a single loss kept this team from an opportunity to repeat with a loaded roster. Before he was taken No. 3 overall, Bosa led the Big Ten in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles as a sophomore before his numbers dipped slightly during his final campaign -- not that it mattered as a high-end prospect. Former quarterbacks Braxton Miller and Cardale Jones were also selected within this 12-player group in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

5. Alabama 2021 (10 selections)

First-rounders: Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain II, DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Najee Harris

Three players who finished in the top five of Heisman Trophy voting were Day 1 picks, making Alabama's 2020 roster one of college football's most star-studded groups in history. The Crimson Tide's perfect season was made possible by Smith's brilliance at wide receiver and Jones, who had an ultra-efficient campaign at quarterback during his only season as the starter. Surtain went on to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, while Smith and Landon Dickerson earned Super Bowl rings with the Philadelphia Eagles.

6. Georgia 2025 (13 selections)

First-rounders: Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, Malaki Starks

Three former five-star signees on defense went early, along with three offensive line starters. No program in college football has produced more total draft picks or first-round picks over the last five seasons than Georgia, reflected in part by more than 65 wins and multiple national championships.

7. Alabama 2018 (12 selections)

First-rounders: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Daron Payne, Rashaan Evans, Calvin Ridley

During a multi-year stretch in which more than a dozen Day 1 picks and future Pro Bowlers were produced on the recruiting conveyor belt in Tuscaloosa, this marked a peak for Saban's program as an NFL draft factory. No one was more convincing during the recruiting process than Saban, whose proof was recent draft history and inside Alabama's trophy room.

8. Ohio State 2004 (14 selections)

First-rounders: Will Smith, Chris Gamble, Michael Jenkins

Jim Tressel's most notable collection of talent in Columbus, the Buckeyes' 2003 team finished 11-2 and produced what was then a program-record 14 draft picks -- including punter B.J. Sander's rare third-round selection. Nearly half of Ohio State's picks were offensive or defensive linemen after the Buckeyes flexed dominance at the line of scrimmage.

9. Miami 2004 (9 selections)

First-rounders: Sean Taylor, Kellen Winslow Jr., Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Williams, Vernon Carey, Vince Wilfork

The Hurricanes' six first-round picks was record-setting in 2004, a product of impressive player development with Larry Coker and on-field production. Three others were picked in the final round, but the headliners carried this cycle at Miami, including the hard-hitting Taylor, ace tight end Winslow and tackling machine Vilma.

10. Texas 2025 (12 selections)



First-rounders: Kelvin Banks Jr., Jahdae Barron, Mathew Golden

Texas has produced 23 picks over the last two draft cycles, and this year's team might be the most talented. That's a daunting reality for the rest of college football entering the 2026 season. Six players along the line of scrimmage anchored this class following Texas' inaugural season in the SEC. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was the final pick for the Longhorns at No. 231 overall in the seventh round.

11. USC 2006 (11 selections)

First-rounders: Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart

Anchored by two Heisman Trophy winners, the Trojans produced a program-record draft class in 2006. Lendale White, Frostee Rucker and Dominique Byrd were among the all-conference contributors who helped guide USC to sustained success, highlighted by a 34-game winning streak.

12. Michigan 2024 (13 selections)



First-rounders: J.J. McCarthy

Jim Harbaugh's richest draft class in Ann Arbor came after Michigan's 2023 national championship season, producing a program-record 13 picks. The Wolverines added three more first-rounders in 2025 (Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, Kenneth Grant). McCarthy was the lone Day 1 quarterback selection, but the group's depth was evident through later picks, including AJ Barner and Trevor Keegan.

13. Georgia 2023 (10 selections)



First-rounders: Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones, Nolan Smith

Continuing Georgia's run of defensive dominance, several former five-stars were selected early in 2023 following the Bulldogs' 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship game. Darnell Washington, Kelee Ringo and quarterback Stetson Bennett were also part of this class after going on Day 2.