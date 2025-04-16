Spring practice is underway all across the nation as college football teams start taking their first big steps towards the 2025 season. The second transfer portal window has also opened and, though it's not normally as busy as December's period, we have already seen some major names — like former Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava — test the waters in search of a new program.

Even with all of the movement and position battles underway, there are some players that have solidified their status on top teams around the country. These are the names that could have a major impact on the College Football Playoff race.

With reports emerging from spring practice, it felt appropriate to take a look at a potential "Most Valuable Player" for each top 25 team -- using Dennis Dodd's way-too-early rankings -- during the 2025 season.

It should come as no surprise that a lot of players in this year's crop of MVPs are quarterbacks. It's the most important position on the field. Even so, 14 of the schools listed in Dodd's top 25 will be led by a new full-time starting quarterback, giving it extra emphasis this offseason.

That also adds plenty of value to the teams that return their starter, and places more focus on the positions around a quarterback that can help them transition into an increased role.

Here's a look at the MVP for each top 25 team:

MVP: Arch Manning, QB

Who else could it be? One of the most ballyhooed recruits to ever step foot on a college campus, Manning finally gets the keys to Texas' offense after spending a couple years behind Quinn Ewers. Manning got some extensive run last season when Ewers missed time due to an abdominal injury and flashed his tremendous potential by throwing for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. Unlike the other Mannings, this one has some wheels, adding an extra dimension to Texas' offense that opponents have to account for this season.

MVP: Noah Thomas, WR

This spot could go to whatever edge rusher Georgia adds through the transfer portal, or whichever one already on the roster steps up. The Bulldogs have a significant need there defensively. But their offense was also limited last season by some lackluster wide receiver play. Georgia didn't have a reliable option for former quarterback Carson Beck, and drops were a real issue. The 6-foot-6 Thomas should shore things up. He'll be a reliable target for new starter Gunner Stockton with his sure hands and his immense catch radius.

MVP: Carson Beck, QB

Cam Ward made Miami go last year. His play-making ability saved the Hurricanes in several tough spots and preserved a nice 10-win season for third-year coach Mario Cristobal. Now Ward's off to the NFL, and Beck comes over from Georgia in his place. What version of Beck does Miami get? The one that finished third nationally in yards passing in 2023, or the one that tied for the SEC lead in interceptions in 2024? The answer to that question determined Miami's upside this fall.

MVP: Jeremiah Smith, WR

The best player in college football is, unsurprisingly, the most important player for the reigning national champions. A special nod to Caleb Downs, though, the heartbeat of an Ohio State defense that has to overhaul several positions. Smith is an early Heisman Trophy favorite and he should make the transition absolutely seamless for whoever takes over at quarterback. He has an argument as the best player in college football.

MVP: Nicholas Singleton, RB

Singleton would have been an early pick in a loaded running back class if he declared for the NFL Draft this year but, instead, he's returning to Happy Valley as one of the top offensive weapons in college football. Singleton literally carried Penn State's offense at times last season — as evidenced by his three-touchdown performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame — and will be the focal point for the Nittany Lions, even with quarterback Drew Allar also electing to run it back.

6. Notre Dame

MVP: Jeremiyah Love, RB

Notre Dame will be breaking in a new starting quarterback and had some significant offensive line turnover in the offseason. Fortunately for the Fighting Irish, they can just give the ball to an elite workhorse out of the backfield. Love combines power and speed into an incredibly hard to tackle package. He should see plenty of work as Notre Dame navigates having an inexperienced signal caller early in the season.

MVP: Dante Moore, QB

It's been quite the journey for Moore, the former No. 3 prospect nationally in the class of 2023, but it seems like he's finally in line to start at one of top programs in America. He initially signed with UCLA and had an up-and-down freshman season with the Bruins before transferring to the Ducks, where he sat behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024. Moore has a very high ceiling. If Oregon can unlock that potential, the Ducks will be right back in the thick of things this season.

MVP: Gideon Davidson, RB

This is a real out-of-the-box pick, but the path is wide open for Davidson to start for a national title contender as a true freshman. Not only that; there's a real chance that Davidson becomes a bell cow for the Tigers. Phil Mafah is gone, Jay Haynes is working his way back from a torn ACL and likely won't be able to practice until closer to the season, and Keith Adams Jr. has 43 carries in three years of football. If Davidson can take advantage of his opportunities in the spring and fall, he'll fill arguably the biggest need on an otherwise solid and experienced roster.

9. Tennessee

MVP: Whoever steps up at quarterback

Tennessee is now embroiled in an entirely unexpected quarterback controversy after former starter Nico Iamaleava elected to enter the transfer portal after his public contract negotiations with the Vols blew up. The timing certainly isn't ideal, given that Tennessee went through a majority of its spring practice slate thinking that Iamaleava would lead the offense. Now the Vols are scrambling for an answer, be that through the transfer portal or from an in-house option like Jake Merklinger or George MacIntyre.

MVP: Mansoor Delane, CB

LSU's upside under Brian Kelly has been severely limited by a consistently subpar defense, one that especially struggles against the pass. So the Tigers loaded up on secondary talent via the transfer portal and high school recruiting in the hopes of finally solving that issue. The gem of the entire group is Delane, a lengthy 6-foot-1 cornerback with sticky coverage ability and great ball skills. He led the Hokies with four interceptions in 2024.

MVP: Dylan Stewart, EDGE

Stewart has all the tools to develop into the best pass rusher in the nation. He certainly took a step towards that mantle as a true freshman last season when he logged 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. The key for Stewart this year will be how he handles increased attention from opponents since running mate and Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner Kyle Kennard is off to the NFL.

MVP: Kevin Jennings, QB

SMU goes as Jennings does. One week, he'll throw for 300 yards (SMU wins) and the next he'll toss three interceptions (SMU loses). Finding consistency is key for Jennings as he returns for his fourth year with an SMU team looking to make it back to the ACC Championship Game.

MVP: Jake Retzlaff, QB

Retzlaff is another high variance quarterback that looks like one of the best players in college football when he's at the top of his game. He needs to brush up on his accuracy and decision making, but he's a gritty player with excellent athletic traits and the ability to make plays outside of the pocket. A perfect fit for the Cougars.

MVP: Ryan Williams, WR

Like Ohio State, Alabama is embroiled in a quarterback competition this offseason and, like Ohio State, Alabama has a superstar young receiver that whoever emerges as the starter can lean on. Though Williams cooled off down the stretch in 2024, he still finished with an impressive 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Oh, and did you know he's still just 18 years old. Did you?

MVP: Luke Altmyer, QB

Altmyer has quietly emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the sport. The former Ole Miss transfer had a career year in 2024, guiding the Illini to a 10-3 campaign -- their best record since 2001 -- while throwing for 2,717 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Altmyer's steady improvement is a testament to Illinois coach Bret Bielema's player development skills.

MVP: Jordyn Tyson, WR

With Cam Skattebo off to the NFL, Arizona State's offense needs a go-to guy. Though he plays a different position, and certainly isn't quite as versatile as Skattebo, Tyson is tailormade for that role. He had a season-ending injury that knocked him out of Arizona State's Big 12 Championship Game win and College Football Playoff run and still led the Sun Devils with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.

17. Ole Miss

MVP: Austin Simmons, QB

Simmons is the heir apparent to the starting quarterback job vacated by Jaxson Dart, the type of player who gets his jersey number retired. Dart guided the Rebels to two of their best seasons in program history while throwing for 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns in just three years. No pressure, Simmons.

MVP: DJ Lagway, QB

Lagway got his first taste of starting duty last season when Graham Mertz suffered a knee injury against Tennessee. He helped the Gators turn what once looked like a disastrous season around while throwing for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has the potential and talent to do so, so much more. So long as he can improve in his decision-making, Lagway should be one of the top offensive players in college football by season's end.

MVP: Chase Sowell, WR

Iowa State has to replace the Big 12's best wide receiver tandem in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, so Sowell was a big get from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4 former East Carolina star will be a dynamic threat in Iowa State's offense. He brings plus size and speed to the wide receiver position and has excellent after-the-catch ability.

MVP: Beau Pribula, QB

The Tigers have to replace Brady Cook, who won 20 games with Missouri over the past two seasons, and brought Pribula in via the transfer portal to battle it out with Sam Horn. Pribula was a fun weapon at Penn State last season, but Missouri needs him to develop into a legitimate starter if it wants to sustain its recent success. The best version of Pribula likely gives Missouri its best chance to win.

MVP: Jamal Haynes, RB

Quarterback Haynes King also deserves a nod. He's a winner that gives Georgia Tech the edge it needs to compete against more talented teams. But Haynes has long been one of the most underrated running backs in college football. He's got 2,003 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing over the past two seasons and even has nice receiving upside, providing a steady hand and versatility for Tech's offense.

MVP: Cashius Howell, EDGE

Texas A&M's defensive front was a huge strength last season, with stalwarts like Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart holding things down for the Aggies. They, as well as fellow starter Shemar Turner, are gone, taking 8.5 of Texas A&M's 25 sacks with them. The Aggies will need a big year from former Bowling Green transfer Howell, who had four sacks last season, to ensure that the defense doesn't drop off much amid all the transition. Count quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver KC Concepcion as honorable mentions.

MVP: Fernando Mendoza, QB

Mendoza has a chance to become a household name at Indiana. A lot more eyes are on the Hoosiers after they made a surprise run to the College Football Playoff under first-year coach Curt Cignetti and Mendoza is poised to lead Indiana's offense. He has big shoes to fill in the wake of Kurtis Rourke's departure, though Mendoza seems more than capable. He had 3,004 yards passing at Cal last year, becoming just the ninth Golden Bears quarterback to eclipse 3,000 yards in a single season.

MVP: David Bailey, EDGE

Bailey is the crown jewel of Texas Tech's loaded transfer haul, and he fills an immediate need for the Red Raiders. They had 21 sacks as a team last season. No individual players finished with more than five sacks. Bailey got to the quarterback seven times at Stanford, which means he would have accounted for a third of Tech's sack production by himself. Landing players like Bailey will go a long way towards fixing a Texas Tech defense that ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in 2024.

MVP: Anthony Colandrea, QB

Colandrea in coach Dan Mullen's hands will be cinema. Mullen is the perfect coach to tap into Colandrea's play-making ability while cutting down on some of the mistakes that he's prone to. Colandrea at the top of his game should have UNLV in the College Football Playoff conversation.