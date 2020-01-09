Mountain West and CBS Sports renew TV deal to air college football, basketball games through 2025-26
CBS Sports Network will continue to be the primary rights holder for Mountain West football and basketball
CBS Sports and the Mountain West have agreed to a new multi-year deal that will extend their relationship through the 2025-26 season. CBS Sports Network will continue to serve as the primary television rights holder for the conference, airing its best football and men's basketball games. The new agreement, which begins in 2020-21, calls for an additional 10 games from each sport to be aired on the network each season as well.
"Given both the strength of the Mountain West Conference and success of our partnership over the past 15 years, continuing our long-term relationship with the conference was a priority for us," said Dan Weinberg, CBS Sports' executive vice president of programming. "Retaining the conference's top games for CBS Sports Network is important and builds upon our already strong schedule. We look forward to an exciting future with the conference in the years ahead."
"The Mountain West is pleased to enhance and strengthen our mutually beneficial association with CBS Sports," said Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson. "We are particularly excited about the opportunity to showcase our strong brand and premier football and men's basketball teams on CBS Sports Network and the CBS Television Network. Our member institutions appreciate the commitment being shown to the Conference by CBS Sports."
CBS will continue to broadcast the Mountain West conference championship game in men's basketball as well as select football and men's basketball games throughout the agreement. CBS Sports Network will also have the option of televising certain Olympic sports events from the conference each season.
