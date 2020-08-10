Watch Now: Reaction: Mountain West Cancels 2020 Season ( 5:51 )

Another conference has canceled football in the fall due to ongoing concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports that the Mountain West has canceled its football season, becoming the second FBS conference to do so. Brett McMurphy of Stadium and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic were first to report. The conference is not giving up on football entirely, however, and will consider a spring football season next year.

Conference presidents voted Monday to halt the season, but an official announcement has not yet been released. Stadium reports that Mountain West presidents wanted to play football, but became more hesitant after an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and questions about safety. Namely, Colorado State had been conducting an investigation into, among other things, complaints that the football program was not adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Other players within the program dispute the allegations, however.

Still, the cancellation comes just five days after the league announced it would play its usual eight-game conference slate with each school given the option to add up to two nonconference matchups starting Sept. 26.

In response, Mountain West players joined their Pac-12 and Big Ten counterparts in releasing a list of "conditions to be agreed upon amongst the conference, coaches, and athletes in order to ensure our health, safety, and well-being." The Mountain West United movement included standards for testing and safety, eligibility and scholarship guarantees, and other player assurances.

The Mountain West's decision would mean a total of 26 FBS schools have opted not to play in the fall. The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to cancel football for the fall over the weekend. UConn and Old Dominion have also elected not to play.

Elsewhere, Big Ten athletic directors are expected to meet Monday evening and a decision on their 2020 season could come as soon as Tuesday. The ACC "absolutely" intends on playing in 2020, per Dodd, and the SEC remains committed to patience in the wake of mounting uncertainty.