Mountain West Championship odds: Boise State vs. Fresno State picks, predictions from expert who's 8-2 on Broncos games

It's a rematch for the Mountain West Conference championship as Boise State hosts Fresno State in a clash of top-25 teams on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET. The Broncos are favored by two in the latest Boise State vs. Fresno State odds, with the over-under at 53, up four from the opening line. The Broncos handed the Bulldogs their only MWC loss of the season, 24-17 on Nov. 9, and beat them in last year's MWC Championship Game, 17-14. Boise State has won seven straight, while Fresno State has won nine of 10.

Roberts knows Boise State's offense has been tough to slow down this season. The Broncos are averaging 37 points per game, led by quarterback Brett Rypien, who was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. The senior quarterback heads into Saturday's game with 3,580 passing yards on 68.8 percent passing with 29 touchdowns, ranking in the top 10 nationally.

His backfield mate, running back Alexander Mattison, was a first-team All-MWC pick. He has gained 1,215 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns, tops in the MWC. Mattison has been red-hot in his last five games, recording 714 yards and nine touchdowns during that span.

But just because Boise State's offense has been firing on all cylinders doesn't mean they can cover in the MWC Championship 2018.

Fresno State's defense has been dominant all season. The Broncos' 24 points were the second-most the unit has allowed all season - the most was 27 by Toledo in an easy 22-point Fresno victory on Sept. 29. Junior linebacker Jeff Allison was named MWC Defensive Player of the Year, while defensive back Anthoula Kelly and defensive end Mykal Walker were first-teamers as well. Allison registered 109 tackles.

Fresno State's offense doesn't garner the awards like Boise State's, but the Bulldogs enter Saturday's showdown averaging 36.3 points per game. Bulldogs QB Marcus McMaryion filled up the stat sheet this season, completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 3,283 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

