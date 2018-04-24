Mountain West Conference announces 2018 football TV schedule, start times

The Mountain West Conference announced its 2018 television schedule on Tuesday, and it features several matchups between conference rivals as well as high-profile out-of-conference foes. 

CBS Sports Network will carry 22 games, including Hawaii at Colorado State during "Week Zero" on Saturday, Aug. 25; the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado State and Colorado at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday, Aug. 31; Washington State at Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Arizona State at San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The schedule also includes a Thanksgiving Day matchup between Colorado State and Air Force, and wraps up on rivalry weekend on Saturday, Nov. 24 when Nevada travels to UNLV.

Between CBS Sports Network and the ESPN family of networks, 44 Mountain West games will be seen on national networks in 2018. ESPN's game times will be released at a later date, but click here to see the full list of games that will be distributed nationally

Below is a list of the 22 games that will be featured on CBS Sports Network:

Game

Date

Time (ET)

Hawaii at Colorado State

Sat., Aug. 25

7:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Fri, Aug. 31

9:30 p.m.

Washington State at Wyoming

Sat., Sept. 1

3:30 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii

Sat., Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado State

Sat., Sept. 8

7:30 p.m.

Arizona State at San Diego State

Sat., Sept. 15

10:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at San Diego State

Sat., Sept. 22

10:30 p.m.

Boise State at Wyoming

Sat., Sept. 29

7 p.m.

Navy at Air Force

Sat., Oct. 6

3:30 p.m.

Colorado State at San Jose State

Sat., Oct. 6

10:30 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego State

Fri., Oct. 12

9 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada

Sat., Oct. 13

10:30 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV

Fri., Oct. 19

10 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State

Sat., Oct. 20

10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado State

Fri., Oct. 26

10 p.m.

Boise State at Air Force

Sat., Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV

Sat., Nov. 3

10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force

Sat., Nov. 10

3:30 p.m.

Boise State at New Mexico

Fri., Nov. 16

9 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State

Sat., Nov. 17

10:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Air Force

Thurs., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV

Sat., Nov. 24 

9:30 p.m.

