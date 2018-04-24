Mountain West Conference announces 2018 football TV schedule, start times
Several Mountain West games will again be featured on CBS Sports Network this season
The Mountain West Conference announced its 2018 television schedule on Tuesday, and it features several matchups between conference rivals as well as high-profile out-of-conference foes.
CBS Sports Network will carry 22 games, including Hawaii at Colorado State during "Week Zero" on Saturday, Aug. 25; the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado State and Colorado at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday, Aug. 31; Washington State at Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Arizona State at San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 15.
The schedule also includes a Thanksgiving Day matchup between Colorado State and Air Force, and wraps up on rivalry weekend on Saturday, Nov. 24 when Nevada travels to UNLV.
Between CBS Sports Network and the ESPN family of networks, 44 Mountain West games will be seen on national networks in 2018. ESPN's game times will be released at a later date, but click here to see the full list of games that will be distributed nationally.
Below is a list of the 22 games that will be featured on CBS Sports Network:
Game
Date
Time (ET)
Hawaii at Colorado State
Sat., Aug. 25
7:30 p.m.
Colorado State vs. Colorado (in Denver)
Fri, Aug. 31
9:30 p.m.
Washington State at Wyoming
Sat., Sept. 1
3:30 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii
Sat., Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Arkansas at Colorado State
Sat., Sept. 8
7:30 p.m.
Arizona State at San Diego State
Sat., Sept. 15
10:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at San Diego State
Sat., Sept. 22
10:30 p.m.
Boise State at Wyoming
Sat., Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Navy at Air Force
Sat., Oct. 6
3:30 p.m.
Colorado State at San Jose State
Sat., Oct. 6
10:30 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego State
Fri., Oct. 12
9 p.m.
Boise State at Nevada
Sat., Oct. 13
10:30 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV
Fri., Oct. 19
10 p.m.
San Jose State at San Diego State
Sat., Oct. 20
10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado State
Fri., Oct. 26
10 p.m.
Boise State at Air Force
Sat., Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Fresno State at UNLV
Sat., Nov. 3
10:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force
Sat., Nov. 10
3:30 p.m.
Boise State at New Mexico
Fri., Nov. 16
9 p.m.
San Diego State at Fresno State
Sat., Nov. 17
10:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Air Force
Thurs., Nov. 22
3:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV
Sat., Nov. 24
9:30 p.m.
