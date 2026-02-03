The Mountain West Conference has agreed to a new media rights agreement with CBS Sports that will extend through the 2031-32 season. The league will also have six-year partnerships with FOX Sports and Kiswe, along with a five-year agreement with the CW Network.

The conference's agreement with CBS Sports guarantees the league 15 regular-season Mountain West football games will be broadcast across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network and streaming on Paramount+ Premium.

Additionally, 18 Mountain West men's basketball games will appear on CBS Sports Network, along with the the MW men's basketball tournament. The championship game will be broadcast on CBS. Additionally, at least two regular-season women's basketball games will also appear on CBS Sports Network, along with the women's basketball conference title game.

"The Mountain West has been a valued partner for more than two decades, and we're proud that CBS Sports will continue to showcase the conference's marquee games across our platforms, including the MW Basketball Championships," said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming at CBS Sports. "This new agreement further elevates our multiplatform college football portfolio and adds even more depth to our robust college basketball lineup."

CBS Sports has been home to the Mountain West for more than 20 years. CBS Sports Network will get top selection of football and both men's and women's basketball.

"By extending our partnerships across broadcast, cable, and streaming, this agreement elevates the Mountain West's national profile while ensuring long-term stability," MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement. "We're grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with trusted partners CBS and FOX and are eager to begin our new affiliations with The CW and Kiswe."

The partnership with streaming company Kiswe is a new addition to the league. The Mountain West will launch a direct-to-consumer app and streaming service through Kiswe to broadcast all 21 sports the conference offers that otherwise are not part of the league's television contracts.

The new media rights package comes as the league undergoes a major membership shift in 2026. Longtime members Boise Sate, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State are set to depart for the Pac-12. In their place, the league will add UTEP, transition UC Davis up from FCS and add Hawaii as a full member. Northern Illinois will also participate as a football-only member.