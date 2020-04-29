Mountain West shifting to virtual format for media days ahead of 2020 college football season
This is the latest example of college football events being adjusted for coronavirus concerns
Like the rest of the world, college football came to a grinding halt last month in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some states have slowly re-opened in an attempt to ease financial burdens, mass gatherings still don't appear to be on the horizon in the foreseeable future. That includes summer events such as annual media days in anticipation of the upcoming college football season.
On Wednesday, the Mountain West announced it was moving its media days, scheduled for July 16-17 in Los Angeles' new SoFi Stadium, to a virtual format. SoFi Stadium is also scheduled to host a new bowl game in December between the Mountain West's top team and a selection from the Pac-12 -- as long as the college football season isn't modified, that is.
"After discussions with our membership (schools), TV partners, members of the media and SoFi Stadium, The Mountain West will move its 2020 football media days scheduled for July 16-17 to a virtual program on a date to be determined," a statement from the conference read. "The new innovative format will provide the opportunity for the promotion of a broader range of student-athletes, while also allowing media to participate who otherwise could not have been able to attend the in-person event. The later virtual program date will also permit maximum flexibility for Moutain West football programs this summer."
This marks the first FBS conference to move its media days to a virtual format in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As for the start of the season, college football decision-makers are still largely divided in deciding how the upcoming season should look -- or if it should be played at all. Intra-conference schedules and delayed starts are among the ideas being floated by ADs and university presidents around the country.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Illinois gets commitment from Miami WR
Hightower was a four-star member of Miami's 2018 recruiting class
-
Unanswered questions remain: NIL rights
There remain unanswered questions as the NCAA takes a step forward in the name, image, likeness...
-
Roadblocks for return of 'NCAA Football'
The language of the working group's proposal didn't paint a rosy picture for the video game's...
-
Ex-Michigan wideout headed to Texas
Black's time in Ann Arbor was hampered by injuries, but he could be a good fit in Texas' offense
-
Predicting SEC win totals in 2020
The SEC should be very intriguing in 2020 with multiple College Football Playoff contenders
-
NCAA moves on name, image, likeness
Once new rules are adopted, athletes will be able to earn money from endorsements for the first...
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game