Teams looking to turn around their fortunes clash when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders face the Delaware Blue Hens in a Conference USA matchup on Wednesday. MTSU is coming off a 22-20 loss to Missouri State on Oct. 8, while Delaware dropped a 38-25 decision at Jacksonville State last week. The Blue Raiders (1-5, 0-2 C-USA), who have lost three in a row, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Blue Hens (3-3, 1-2 C-USA), who have dropped two consecutive games, are 2-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Delaware leads the all-time series 2-0. The Blue Hens are 9.5-point favorites in the latest MTSU vs. Delaware odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Delaware vs. MTSU picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on MTSU vs. Delaware. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Delaware vs. MTSU:

Middle Tennessee vs. Delaware spread Delaware -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Middle Tennessee vs. Delaware over/under 55.5 points Middle Tennessee vs. Delaware money line Delaware -362, MTSU +283 Middle Tennessee vs. Delaware picks See picks at SportsLine Middle Tennessee vs. Delaware streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Delaware can cover

Junior quarterback Nick Minicucci is a dual threat on offense. In six games, Minicucci has completed 152 of 236 passes (64.4%) for 1,801 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has carried 58 times for 141 yards and seven touchdowns. In the loss to Jacksonville State, he completed 32 of 50 passes for 422 yards and one touchdown. He threw for 314 yards and rushed for another 55 with three touchdowns in a 27-24 loss to Western Kentucky on Oct. 3.

Senior running back Jo Silver helps power the rushing attack. In six games, he has carried 68 times for 375 yards (5.5 average) and three touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions for 153 yards, including a long of 36, and one touchdown. In a 44-41 overtime win over Connecticut on Sept. 13, he carried 15 times for 179 yards (11.9 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why MTSU can cover

Fifth-year senior quarterback Nicholas Vattiato runs the offense. He has completed 138 of 226 passes (61.1%) for 1,392 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions and a 120.9 rating. In the loss to Missouri State, he completed 30 of 42 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He was 19 of 32 for 299 yards and two touchdowns with one pick in a 42-28 loss to Marshall on Sept. 20.

Among his top targets in the passing game was junior wide receiver Nahzae Cox. In six games, he has 28 receptions for 353 yards (12.6 average) and four touchdowns. In the loss to Marshall, he caught six passes for 94 yards and a score. He had six catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 loss to Austin Peay on Aug. 30. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make MTSU vs. Delaware picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 56 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins MTSU vs. Delaware, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Middle Tennessee vs. Delaware spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.