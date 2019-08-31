Multiple people injured in shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium after Alabama high school football game

At least 10 people have been injured following a shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, Friday night. The incident is said to have occurred after the conclusion of a local high school football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School. Police on the scene have said that the victims are between the ages of 15 and 18 years old, and that five were in critical condition on their way to the hospital. None of the injuries at this time are considered to be life-threatening.

It's not clear what prompted the incident, but witnesses told Mobile CBS affiliate WKRG that there was a fight in the stands towards the end of the game. So far two people are in custody for questioning, but they have not yet been confirmed as the shooters.

"Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events? They're bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they're putting other people in harm's way. " Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told reporters. "We're going to have to be more aggressive on our end, the city, as to how we hold the individual accountable when they go before the courts. We have got to make sure they understand that we will not tolerate juvenile violence in our community."

