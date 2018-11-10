Murray State football caps historic 31-point comeback with kick return touchdown in final seconds
The Racers were down 31-0 but ended up winning 40-38
It's going to be hard to top the ending to Southeast Missouri State and Murray State. It's easily the best of Week 11 in college football and will be one of the better ones this season.
Not only did Murray State rally from 31 points down to win 40-38 -- the largest comeback in program history -- it did so in dramatic fashion thanks to a walk-off kickoff return for a touchdown in the final seconds of the game.
Murray State's Malik Honeycutt took a squib kick and bolted 79 yards for the touchdown to give the Racers the 40-38 lead. Though there were a few seconds remaining following the run, Southeast Missouri State wasn't able to one-up the Racers. Take a look at the impressive, and improbable, return for yourself below ...
Murray State trailed this game 31-0 and reeled off 34 straight points, so as incredible as the return is, the comeback from such a deficit is just as wild. And considering SEMO went back up 38-34, it was almost all in vain anyway.
Murray State quarterback Drew Anderson went 37-of-63 passing for 412 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Redhawks converted all three picks (and a fumble) into points, but were still unable to hold off the incredible rally. The improbable victory moves Murray State to 5-5 while Southeast Missouri State drops to 7-3.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bama shuts out another SEC West team
No. 16 Mississippi State was held to 169 yards of offense in a 24-0 loss
-
Georgia vs. Auburn live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as SEC rivals No. 5 Georgia and No. 24 Auburn square...
-
Iowa State, Baylor players brawl
Things got ugly in Ames after punches were thrown following a play
-
Auburn at Georgia pick, live stream
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry will take place in Athens on Saturday night
-
Clemson at BC pick, live stream
Boston College welcomes Clemson in one of the biggest home games in Eagles program history
-
Notre Dame vs. Florida State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football