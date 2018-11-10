Murray State football caps historic 31-point comeback with kick return touchdown in final seconds

It's going to be hard to top the ending to Southeast Missouri State and Murray State. It's easily the best of Week 11 in college football and will be one of the better ones this season.

Not only did Murray State rally from 31 points down to win 40-38 -- the largest comeback in program history -- it did so in dramatic fashion thanks to a walk-off kickoff return for a touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

Murray State's Malik Honeycutt took a squib kick and bolted 79 yards for the touchdown to give the Racers the 40-38 lead. Though there were a few seconds remaining following the run, Southeast Missouri State wasn't able to one-up the Racers. Take a look at the impressive, and improbable, return for yourself below ...

With 5 seconds left, no one could stop him from finding the end zone 😤



(📍 @Carhartt)

Murray State trailed this game 31-0 and reeled off 34 straight points, so as incredible as the return is, the comeback from such a deficit is just as wild. And considering SEMO went back up 38-34, it was almost all in vain anyway.

RACERS WINNNN!!!

The greatest comeback EVER as the Racers overcome a 31-0 deficit to WIN 40-38 ‼️💯#ShoesUp 🏇🏼🏈#FindawaY pic.twitter.com/nDF0X4GVDh — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) November 10, 2018

Murray State quarterback Drew Anderson went 37-of-63 passing for 412 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Redhawks converted all three picks (and a fumble) into points, but were still unable to hold off the incredible rally. The improbable victory moves Murray State to 5-5 while Southeast Missouri State drops to 7-3.