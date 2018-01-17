Music City Bowl officials receive threatening calls following game

The referees for last month's Music City Bowl between Kentucky and Northwestern received threatening calls in the days following the game, according to a report from ESPN.

Specifically, Pac-12 referee Chris Coyte, who ejected Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. for initiating contact with him, "received a barrage of threatening calls to his cell and office phones ... as did the commercial real estate association he belongs to."

Coyte was not made available to speak with ESPN for the piece.

Earlier this month, Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart sent an official letter to the Pac-12 conference expressing his "great disappointment" in the conference officials who oversaw the game. In particular, Barnhart focused on Coyte and line judge Tim Messuri. Barnhart took exception to Snell's ejection, which was indeed unwarranted, as well as a hit on Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson. Barnhart also came to the defense of his coaching staff, who he asserts were looking after the well-being of their players.

Northwestern beat Kentucky 24-23.

Make no mistake: Coyte threw a weak flag and his explanation after the game didn't exactly help his case. But he answered questions about it from a pool of reporters, as he should have. Other than any additional reprimands or punishment from the Pac-12, that should be the end of it.